Former SFWA Attorney, Charles Petit, Involved with More Potential Publishing Fraud?
Source
http://www.ripoffreport.com/r/conlan-press-connor-cochran-charles-petit/montara-california-94037/conlan-press-connor-cochran-charles-petit-fraud-is-their-business-model-since-2006-1169715
Additional Reading
John Steinbeck Family Defrauded by Writer Beware™ & SFWA Attorney: The 2007 Scam that Writer Beware™ Didn’t Report . . . Why?
Passion Blew!: Scamming the John Steinbeck Estate: The Case Against Attorney Charles E. Petit The Former Attorney for the Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers of America
Charlie (“I Screwed the Steinbeck Estate”) Petit Acknowledges his “Colleague” Victoria Strauss
Crispin, Strauss et al . . . Were Charlie Petit’s “Angels”