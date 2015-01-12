Disempowered: The Babbling Narcoleptic, Teresa Nielsen Hayden, Apparently Fired From Tor Books . . . Time & Karma

An anonymous source, apparently connected to TOR Books, has informed W.A.R. that The Babbling Narcoleptic, Teresa Nielsen Hayden, was apparently fired From Tor Books reportedly due to “negative information about her on the web.” The report can be read here. Hayden has owned and operated and been responsible for the content of an internet website called “Making Light”. Hayden was also a non-vindicated defendant in the Bauer vs. Glatzer case. In the Bauer case, Hayden was accused of publishing false and defamatory statements about plaintiffs Barbara Bauer and BBLA on Making Light, including, but not limited to, referring to plaintiff as “…a faux literary agent…,” “…scam agent Barbara Bauer…,” “…kooky…”“…that lunatic…”, and questioning the legitimacy of her Ph.D. degree. [Emphasis Added][NOTE: Bauer vs. Glatzer: Letter from St. John’s University Regarding Plaintiff’s Ph.D. Credentials]. The Write Agenda has been no stranger to Hayden’s attacks. On one occasion, Hayden attempted to fabricate a response through an ill-fated edit of events that lacked truthful facts . . . she was proven wrong here.

We’re really not surprised by TOR’s actions regarding Teresa Nielsen Hayden. We are surprised by the length of time it has taken for them to finally wake up and take some action. However, one-by-one these self-proclaimed “publishing experts” continue to fall either by death (Crispin) or by revelation (e.g., MacAllister Stone, Lisa Spangenberg, et al). Time, Death and Karma seem to be catching up with these non-vindicated defendants in the Bauer vs. Glatzer case. [NOTE: The lead defendant, Ms. Jenna Glatzer, actually co-authored a book on cyber-bullying; can you say: incongruent?]

SOURCES

Write Absolute Reviews of Bully Boards. (2015, January 1). Retrieved January 12, 2015, from http://writeabsolutereviews.blogspot.com/2015/01/teresa-nielsen-hayden-fired-from-tor.html

