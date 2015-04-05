SFWA President, Steven Gould, Looking Very Un-Presidential

“Often such leaders see their followers as pawns, a mere means to an end, thus confusing manipulation with leadership. These leaders lose empathy. They cease to be people “perceivers” and become people “pleasers,” using popularity to ease the guilt of lapsed integrity.”

Mark Sanborn

As the top person in the SFWA, others look to Steven Gould for direction, not only in terms of publishing needs, but also related to behavior, ethics, and standards. If you want others in your organization to change, you must set an example for them to follow. Are you surprised? It’s no wonder why the SFWA and Writer Beware are what they are.

Steven Gould @ StevenGould · Sockpuppet, sockpuppet, sigh me a sigh, recount a wrong, maybe fake cry. Sing us a terrible, plausible song, tell us the =perfect= lie.

Steven Gould @ StevenGould · Sockpuppet, sockpuppet sing me a song, not very long. but totally wrong. Breathe out a sigh, maybe fake cry, and tell me the =perfect= lie. One for Mr. Gould: Bad leaders She played

Follow the leader

But

He wasn’t very good

So she played Simon said

And when she moved like them

They only got

Pissed So they called her a troll

And she said what gives

It only started

Because

I was fighting for some kids

So they take the end of their tapes

And cut out the rest

But yet stood like fakes In the abused woman’s line

Wearing their pride

Wanting to march

But not to stand

Behind it’s meaning REFERENCES https://twitter.com/StevenGould http://www.marksanborn.com/blog/failure-of-leadership/ http://hellopoetry.com/poem/1050707/bad-leaders/

Advertisements