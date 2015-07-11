TWA
The Write Agenda™
About The Write Agenda
Victoria Strauss
Author Boycott List (Revised 04/28/2014)
Ann Crispin
Licensing Violations
Articles
WRITER BEWARE
JOIN U$ ON FACEBOOK
James D. Macdonald
Atlanta Nights
Teresa Nielsen Hayden
Author Watch – Best Sellers
Smashwords
Critics of The Write Agenda
Self-Publishing Resources
PROPAGANDA ALERTS
Bad Reads
News Tips
T.W.A.N.G (The Write Agenda Ninja Group)
Publisher Login
RECOMMENDED AUTHORS & BOOKS
Author Alerts/Warnings
Author Login
CONTACT US
Bauer vs. Glatzer
Literary Agent Login
Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers (SFWA)
Yog’s Law
Writing / Publishing Jobs
Archives
RSS Feed
Writer Beware Continues to Drop in Alexa Rankings: 600,000
In
#thewriteagenda
,
#victoriastrauss
,
#writerbeware
,
A.C. Crispin
,
Ann "A.C." Crispin
,
Ann Crispin
,
Victoria Strauss
,
Writer Beware
on
July 11, 2015
at
2:07 pm
See original post
here
.
Advertisements
Share this:
Print
Facebook
Email
Twitter
Reddit
Related
«
Before
An Open Letter to The Writer’s Digest Annual Conference to Remove the Writer Beware™ Panelist, Victoria Strauss, from the 2015 Annual Conference
June 1, 2015
Top Posts & Pages
About The Write Agenda
John Steinbeck Family Defrauded by Writer Beware™ & SFWA Attorney: The 2007 Scam that Writer Beware™ Didn’t Report . . . Why?
CONTACT US
Author Boycott List (Revised 04/28/2014)
Ann Crispin: “The Write Agenda . . . It’s a Hate Site . . . ” Weinerdogs Convey Their Vileness to Recent Walt Disney Inquiry
Follow The Write Agenda on Twitter
My Tweets
Archives
July 2015
June 2015
April 2015
March 2015
January 2015
September 2014
July 2014
June 2014
May 2014
April 2014
March 2014
December 2013
November 2013
October 2013
September 2013
August 2013
July 2013
June 2013
May 2013
April 2013
March 2013
February 2013
January 2013
August 2012
June 2012
May 2012
April 2012
March 2012
February 2012
January 2012
December 2011
November 2011
October 2011
September 2011
August 2011
July 2011
June 2011
May 2011
April 2011
March 2011
February 2011
RSS - Posts
RSS - Comments
Recent Posts
Writer Beware Continues to Drop in Alexa Rankings: 600,000
An Open Letter to The Writer’s Digest Annual Conference to Remove the Writer Beware™ Panelist, Victoria Strauss, from the 2015 Annual Conference
SFWA President, Steven Gould, Looking Very Un-Presidential
Accusations & No Proofs: Another Weinerdog Following the Footsteps of Victoria Strauss
Cornhuckster Victoria Strauss Prose Repackaged Again: It’s Still Un-Amazing Corn (Updated: 03.22.15)
Kindle Cover Disasters, showcasing the worst in Kindle cover art (there are some howlers here)
Jim C. Hines Book Sales – Nearly $10,000 Loss in Sales . . . How About Victoria Strauss?
Former SFWA Attorney, Charles Petit, Involved with More Potential Publishing Fraud?
Disempowered: The Babbling Narcoleptic, Teresa Nielsen Hayden, Apparently Fired From Tor Books . . . Time & Karma
Proof that Absoute Write, Writer Beware & the SFWA are Diminished
The Post That Victoria Strauss Will REGRET Posting: Can You Say Faux Pas? Victoria Strauss, Writer Beware, SFWA, & AW Are Erroding
Abuse Contacts at Absolute Write’s Hoster
Literary Midget, Victoria Strauss, Blames The Write Agenda for Her 1-Star Reviews
Absolute Write Cheerleader Defends The Dirt Factory
Teresa Nielsen-Hayden, aka Hapisofi, Shreds The New Guy
SFWA Still Has Not Commented on Eligibility of Known and Suspected Child Molesters for Membership in the Organization
SFWA President, Stephen Gould, Said it Was a “Great Honor” to Appoint North American Man-Boy Love Association Supporter as SFWA Grandmaster
A SFWA Grandmaster Publicly Endorsed the North American Man-Boy Love Association
The SFWA’s Michael Capobianco Tried to Hide Public Information Before: Deleting Members Should Be No Suprise
SFWA Caught Manipulating Facts & Deleting SFWA Member Directory After 7:00 AM EST
Follow this blog
Blog at WordPress.com.
Post to
Cancel
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.